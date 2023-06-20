5 gadget che generano lead qualificati per la tua aziendaINPS: Aumenti pensionistici e bonus in arrivo per cittadini italianiHamish Harding, l'Avventuriero Miliardario Coinvolto nella Scomparsa ...Alternative al condizionatore per il caldo estivo: suggerimenti e ideeIncontro tra Giorgia Meloni ed Emmanuel Macron sull'Ue, Nato e ...Cocktail estivi rinfrescanti: 3 ricette da provareMr. Run and Jump ha una data di uscitaSlaps and Beans 2: La Demo in Anteprima al Next Fest di SteamArrivano i Summer Sale EcoFlowCD PROJEKT e Futuregames Warsaw per l'istruzione dei videogiochiUltime Blog

SkyDrive Reaches Basic Agreement with Suzuki to Build eVTOL Aircraft | Aiming to Start Operation in Spring 2024 by Utilizing Suzuki Group' s Plant

SkyDrive Reaches

SkyDrive Reaches Basic Agreement with Suzuki to Build eVTOL Aircraft, Aiming to Start Operation in Spring 2024 by Utilizing Suzuki Group's Plant (Di martedì 20 giugno 2023) PARIS and TOYOTA, Japan, June 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/

SkyDrive Inc. (hereinafter "SkyDrive"), a leading Japanese eVTOL Aircraft (*1) manufacturer headquartered in Toyota City, Japan, announced at Paris Air Show 2023 on June 19 that the company had signed a Basic Agreement with Suzuki Motor Corporation (hereinafter "Suzuki") for coOperation in manufacturing "SkyDrive" eVTOL Aircraft (*2). Logos:https://cdn.kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M105850/202306166391/ prw PI1fl U99Vm2eA.png? ga=2.266065487.1997240702.1686531031-1438572707.1685531252  Image1: From left, Hidetoshi Kumashiro (Managing Officer and Executive General Manager, ...
