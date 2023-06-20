Mammotion Showcased Revolutionary LUBA AWD Series Robotic Lawnmowers at spoga+gafa2023 (Di martedì 20 giugno 2023) Award-winning LUBA AWD Series showed at spoga+gafa from 18th – 20th June 2023 COLOGNE, Germany, June 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/
Mammotion – a pioneer in outdoor Robotic electric solutions – recently attended spoga+gafa2023 to showcase its perimeter wire-free robot lawnmower range; the LUBA AWD Series. The largest garden and lifestyle expo in the world, spoga+gafa2023 took place in Cologne, Germany, from June 18–20, 2023. Mammotion exhibited the full LUBA AWD Series for the first time. The LUBA AWD Series includes 3 models of the state-of-the-art robot lawnmower that is making waves with its cutting-edge technology and innovation. Attendees got a first-hand look at the ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
