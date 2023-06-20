Joint Statement between the President of Kenya William Ruto and COP28 President-Designate Dr Sultan Al jaber (Di martedì 20 giugno 2023) NAIROBI, Kenya, June 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/
Climate change is one of the greatest challenges confronting the world today. Both the Africa Climate Summit and COP28 will be critical milestones in the year of the Global Stocktake for the international community to come together and provide a solutions-oriented path forward. We President Ruto and COP28 President Dr. Sultan Al jaber are determined to work hand in hand to ensure COP28 and the Africa Climate Summit will deliver real and tangible results for the climate and for the people of Africa and the world. President Ruto commends the UAE, its leadership and the COP Presidency on its long-standing
