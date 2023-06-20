Infosys and ATP Collaborate to Launch Carbon Tracker, Helping Accelerate the Sport's Sustainability Journey (Di martedì 20 giugno 2023) Infosys solution to enable ATP players to track and mitigate their Carbon emissions from travel on Tour LONDON, June 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/
Infosys (NSE: INFY) (BSE: INFY) (NYSE: INFY), a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting, today announced that as part of its strategic collaboration with the ATP, the governing body of men's professional tennis, it is Launching a new digital Carbon Tracker to make tennis more environmentally responsible. The feature, which is live from today and is hosted within the existing ATP PlayerZone app, will enable players to track and offset their Carbon emissions while traveling to participate in tournaments across the global tennis season. Aligned with ATP's commitment to UN Sport for Climate ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Infosys (NSE: INFY) (BSE: INFY) (NYSE: INFY), a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting, today announced that as part of its strategic collaboration with the ATP, the governing body of men's professional tennis, it is Launching a new digital Carbon Tracker to make tennis more environmentally responsible. The feature, which is live from today and is hosted within the existing ATP PlayerZone app, will enable players to track and offset their Carbon emissions while traveling to participate in tournaments across the global tennis season. Aligned with ATP's commitment to UN Sport for Climate ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Advertising
Belgium's Keytrade Bank Selects Infosys Finacle Suite for Core Banking TransformationWe have chosen Infosys Finacle as our partner for the program because of their worldwide expertise, implementation plan, and price offering." About Infosys Finacle Finacle is an industry leader in ...
Digital Tech Maintains Momentum in European Market... Integrated Customer/User Engagement, Platforms and Application Services and Intelligent Operations The report names Accenture, Capgemini, Cognizant, HCLTech, Infosys, TCS and Wipro as Leaders in all ...
Infosys Grows Its Footprint in the Nordics with a New Proximity Centre in Oslo, Norway to Enable Digital Transformation Programs Within the ...... the Norwegian market and to their clients." Anand Swaminathan, Executive Vice President & Global Industry Leader - Communications, Media and Technology at Infosys, said, "We are thrilled to fortify ...
Dieta mediterranea e sistema immunitario, nuove evidenze ... Great Italian Food Trade
Nandan Nilekani donates Rs 315 crore to alma mater IIT BombayHe had earlier contributed Rs 85 crore to the institute, which now brings his total contribution to Rs 400 crore.
Infosys co-founder Nandan Nilekani donates Rs 315 crores to IIT BombayInfosys co-founder Nandan Nilekani donated Rs 315 crore to his alma mater, Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay, in one of the largest donations made by an alumnus in India.
Infosys andSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Infosys and