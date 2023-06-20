Infosys and ATP Collaborate to Launch Carbon Tracker | Helping Accelerate the Sport' s Sustainability Journey

(Di martedì 20 giugno 2023)solution to enable ATP players to track and mitigate theiremissions from travel on Tour LONDON, June 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/(NSE: INFY) (BSE: INFY) (NYSE: INFY), a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting, today announced that as part of its strategic collaboration with the ATP, the governing body of men's professional tennis, it ising a new digitalto make tennis more environmentally responsible. The feature, which is live from today and is hosted within the existing ATP PlayerZone app, will enable players to track and offset theiremissions while traveling to participate in tournaments across the global tennis season. Aligned with ATP's commitment to UNfor Climate ...

We have chosenFinacle as our partner for the program because of their worldwide expertise, implementation plan,price offering." AboutFinacle Finacle is an industry leader in ...... Integrated Customer/User Engagement, PlatformsApplication ServicesIntelligent Operations The report names Accenture, Capgemini, Cognizant, HCLTech,, TCSWipro as Leaders in all ...... the Norwegian marketto their clients." Anand Swaminathan, Executive Vice President & Global Industry Leader - Communications, MediaTechnology at, said, "We are thrilled to fortify ...

Dieta mediterranea e sistema immunitario, nuove evidenze ... Great Italian Food Trade

He had earlier contributed Rs 85 crore to the institute, which now brings his total contribution to Rs 400 crore.Infosys co-founder Nandan Nilekani donated Rs 315 crore to his alma mater, Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay, in one of the largest donations made by an alumnus in India.