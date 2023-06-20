Need for Speed Unbound Volume 3 è disponibileBATEN KAITOS I & II HD REMASTER arriva su Nintendo SwitchCrash Team Rumble è arrivato!Aggiornamento EA SPORTS FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 Abbraccia il tuo lato Barbie con Skechers e Celly5 gadget che generano lead qualificati per la tua aziendaINPS: Aumenti pensionistici e bonus in arrivo per cittadini italianiHamish Harding, l'Avventuriero Miliardario Coinvolto nella Scomparsa ...Alternative al condizionatore per il caldo estivo: suggerimenti e ideeIncontro tra Giorgia Meloni ed Emmanuel Macron sull'Ue, Nato e ...Ultime Blog

Infosys and ATP Collaborate to Launch Carbon Tracker, Helping Accelerate the Sport's Sustainability Journey (Di martedì 20 giugno 2023) Infosys solution to enable ATP players to track and mitigate their Carbon emissions from travel on Tour LONDON, June 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/

 Infosys (NSE: INFY) (BSE: INFY) (NYSE: INFY), a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting, today announced that as part of its strategic collaboration with the ATP, the governing body of men's professional tennis, it is Launching a new digital Carbon Tracker to make tennis more environmentally responsible. The feature, which is live from today and is hosted within the existing ATP PlayerZone app, will enable players to track and offset their Carbon emissions while traveling to participate in tournaments across the global tennis season. Aligned with ATP's commitment to UN Sport for Climate ...
