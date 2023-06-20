Eurelectric: 2040 targets must be ambitious but realistic (Di martedì 20 giugno 2023) BRUSSELS, June 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/
Today, the European electricity industry trade body unveils a landmark study highlighting three scenarios for Europe to achieve net zero. Looking towards 2030, 2040 and 2050, "Decarbonisation Speedways" confirms the key role of clean electrification in accelerating Europe's path to climate neutrality and underlines its potential in lowering households' energy bills. Europe's success hinges, however, on critical enablers including the electricity market reform, permitting, grids, and industrial competitiveness. Climate action, energy independence and reindustrialisation call for an ambitious, yet realistic well-balanced decarbonisation strategy for Europe. By 2050, 70% of fossil-fuel-based final energy demand in Europe's transport, buildings and industry must be decarbonised. The ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Today, the European electricity industry trade body unveils a landmark study highlighting three scenarios for Europe to achieve net zero. Looking towards 2030, 2040 and 2050, "Decarbonisation Speedways" confirms the key role of clean electrification in accelerating Europe's path to climate neutrality and underlines its potential in lowering households' energy bills. Europe's success hinges, however, on critical enablers including the electricity market reform, permitting, grids, and industrial competitiveness. Climate action, energy independence and reindustrialisation call for an ambitious, yet realistic well-balanced decarbonisation strategy for Europe. By 2050, 70% of fossil-fuel-based final energy demand in Europe's transport, buildings and industry must be decarbonised. The ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Advertising
Unep, si può tagliare dell'80% l'uso della plastica al 2040 Agenzia ANSA
Eurelectric: 2040 targets must be ambitious but realisticBRUSSELS, June 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the European electricity industry trade body unveils a landmark study highlighting three scenarios for ...
Electricity lobby calls on the EU to set “realistic” 2040 climate targetsThe EU climate targets for 2040 must be ambitious but realistic, according to the bloc’s power market association Eurelectric, which advocated a goal less ambitious than those of the bloc’s climate ...
Eurelectric 2040Segui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Eurelectric 2040