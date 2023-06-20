Incontro tra Giorgia Meloni ed Emmanuel Macron sull'Ue, Nato e ...Cocktail estivi rinfrescanti: 3 ricette da provareMr. Run and Jump ha una data di uscitaSlaps and Beans 2: La Demo in Anteprima al Next Fest di SteamArrivano i Summer Sale EcoFlowCD PROJEKT e Futuregames Warsaw per l'istruzione dei videogiochiMario Kart 8 Deluxe Seasonal Cup Italy: al via il 25 GiugnoArriva in Italia il servizio Self Repair di SamsungIncontro insolito con un orso nella splendida Valtellina: ...La Demo di An Everyday Story è live allo Steam Next Fest Ultime Blog

Education: The Promise of Hope for the World’s Refugees (Di martedì 20 giugno 2023) (Adnkronos) – ECW Executive Director Yasmine Sherif Statement on World Refugee Day NEW YORK, June 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — There were 108.4 million forcibly displaced people worldwide by the end of 2022. This includes 62.5 million internally displaced people, 35.3 million Refugees, 5.4 million asylum seekers and an additional 5.2 million in need of international protection, according to recent analysis by UNHCR. Today, more than 43 million of the world's forcibly displaced are children, up from 36 million in 2021. As we mark World Refugee Day, ECW calls on leaders worldwide to make sure the rights of Refugees enshrined in the 1951 Refugee Convention are honoured. These girls and boys – who have fled their beloved home-countries due to armed conflicts and persecution – are entitled to protection and basic services, not the least a continuation of their ...
