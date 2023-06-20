Need for Speed Unbound Volume 3 è disponibileBATEN KAITOS I & II HD REMASTER arriva su Nintendo SwitchCrash Team Rumble è arrivato!Aggiornamento EA SPORTS FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 Abbraccia il tuo lato Barbie con Skechers e Celly5 gadget che generano lead qualificati per la tua aziendaINPS: Aumenti pensionistici e bonus in arrivo per cittadini italianiHamish Harding, l'Avventuriero Miliardario Coinvolto nella Scomparsa ...Alternative al condizionatore per il caldo estivo: suggerimenti e ideeIncontro tra Giorgia Meloni ed Emmanuel Macron sull'Ue, Nato e ...Ultime Blog

Continuing on the road to success | Sedus Stoll Group closes 2022 financial year with record turnover

Continuing the

Continuing on the road to success: Sedus Stoll Group closes 2022 financial year with record turnover (Di martedì 20 giugno 2023) DOGERN, Germany, June 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/

 with sales of EUR 238.1 million, the Sedus Stoll Group was able to record sales gains of 21.5 % in the 2022 financial year. Abroad, the Group of companies achieved revenues of around 109.4 million euros and consolidated its position as an international player with an increase of 23.5 %. "Despite the pandemic and other difficult conditions, the Sedus Stoll Group has continued to invest anti-cyclically in solutions for New Work and modern, flexible workplaces," explains Daniel Kittner, Board Member for Sales and Technology at Sedus Stoll AG. "In addition to developing timely ...
