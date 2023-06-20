Incontro tra Giorgia Meloni ed Emmanuel Macron sull'Ue, Nato e ...Cocktail estivi rinfrescanti: 3 ricette da provareMr. Run and Jump ha una data di uscitaSlaps and Beans 2: La Demo in Anteprima al Next Fest di SteamArrivano i Summer Sale EcoFlowCD PROJEKT e Futuregames Warsaw per l'istruzione dei videogiochiMario Kart 8 Deluxe Seasonal Cup Italy: al via il 25 GiugnoArriva in Italia il servizio Self Repair di SamsungIncontro insolito con un orso nella splendida Valtellina: ...La Demo di An Everyday Story è live allo Steam Next Fest Ultime Blog

Beny’s Commitment to Germany’s Solar Expansion | Innovating for a Greener Future

Beny takes a leading position in Germany's groundbreaking energy reform, propelling innovation and technological progress. Showcased through their prominent exhibition booth, B4.250 at InterSolar Europe, Beny assumes a pivotal role in molding the trajectory of the German Solar market. Equipped with cutting-edge technology and pioneering features, their products are poised to spearhead an industry-wide revolution, significantly contributing to the nation's pursuit of sustainable energy objectives. Germany's Solar market is thriving with 3 million operational photovoltaic systems. This year, 350,000 new installations have boosted Solar capacity to over 70GW. Homeowner investments in Solar energy have surged, with over a 100% increase in new installations
