Incontro tra Giorgia Meloni ed Emmanuel Macron sull'Ue, Nato e ...Cocktail estivi rinfrescanti: 3 ricette da provareMr. Run and Jump ha una data di uscitaSlaps and Beans 2: La Demo in Anteprima al Next Fest di SteamArrivano i Summer Sale EcoFlowCD PROJEKT e Futuregames Warsaw per l'istruzione dei videogiochiMario Kart 8 Deluxe Seasonal Cup Italy: al via il 25 GiugnoArriva in Italia il servizio Self Repair di SamsungIncontro insolito con un orso nella splendida Valtellina: ...La Demo di An Everyday Story è live allo Steam Next Fest Ultime Blog

AugmentLabs DAO launches AugmentDEX and USC Visa Debit Card to provide USC holders with a seamless trading experience

zazoom
Commenta
AugmentLabs DAO launches AugmentDEX and USC Visa Debit Card to provide USC holders with a seamless trading experience (Di martedì 20 giugno 2023) (Adnkronos) – DUBAI, UAE, June 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — AugmentLabs DAO has recently launched AugmentDEX, a decentralized exchange that aims to provide USC holders with a seamless trading experience. While existing platforms like Uniswap and PancakeSwap already offer USC swaps, AugmentDEX takes decentralization to the next level by focusing on user experience and fostering a stronger sense of community ownership. Boasting a combined liquidity of over 3,000,000 USDT, AugmentDEX creates a tailored and efficient trading environment for cryptocurrency enthusiasts. Recent events involving Binance and its stablecoin, BUSD, highlight the risks of centralized platforms and third-party ...
Leggi su forzearmatenews
Advertising

AugmentLabs DAO launches AugmentDEX and USC Visa Debit Card to provide USC holders with a seamless trading experience

AugmentLabs DAO has recently launched AugmentDEX, a decentralized exchange that aims to provide USC holders with a seamless trading experience. While existing platforms like Uniswap and PancakeSwap ...
Segui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : AugmentLabs DAO
Video Search
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.
zazoom
Zazoom Social News -
Cerca Tag : AugmentLabs DAO AugmentLabs launches AugmentDEX Visa Debit