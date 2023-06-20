accesso® Acquires VGS | Re-Introduces VGS Platform as accesso HorizonSM

Primo trailer di gioco per Rainbow HighGaming online con ROG Rapture GT6 e GT-AXE16000Trust - accessori per creatori di contenuti fitness Need for Speed Unbound Volume 3 è disponibileBATEN KAITOS I & II HD REMASTER arriva su Nintendo SwitchCrash Team Rumble è arrivato!Aggiornamento EA SPORTS FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 Abbraccia il tuo lato Barbie con Skechers e Celly5 gadget che generano lead qualificati per la tua aziendaINPS: Aumenti pensionistici e bonus in arrivo per cittadini italianiUltime Blog

(Di martedì 20 giugno 2023)

 accesso Technology Group (AIM: ACSO), the premier technology solutions provider for attractions and venues worldwide, today announced the acquisition of VGS – a leading ticketing and visitor management system provider for leisure, entertainment and cultural businesses around the globe. VGS' award-winning SnApp Platform will be rebranded as accesso Horizon and operate as part of the accesso product set. Founded by a team with decades of combined experience, VGS has supported renowned visitor attractions in all aspects of the selling, distribution and redemption of tickets and entitlements since its establishment in 2011. Its client roster of more than 100 venues ...
