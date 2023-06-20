accesso® Acquires VGS | Re-Introduces VGS Platform as accesso HorizonSM

Leggi su liberoquotidiano

(Di martedì 20 giugno 2023) Acquisition of Leading Leisure Sector Ticketing & Visitor Management Solution Provider Deepens Global Footprint TWYFORD, UK, June 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/Technology Group (AIM: ACSO), the premier technology solutions provider for attractions and venues worldwide, today announced the acquisition of VGS – a leading ticketing and visitor management system provider for leisure, entertainment and cultural businesses around the globe. VGS' award-winning SnAppwill be rebranded asHorizon and operate as part of theproduct set. Founded by a team with decades of combined experience, VGS has supported renowned visitor attractions in all aspects of the selling, distribution and redemption of tickets and entitlements since its establishment in 2011. Its client roster of more than 100 venues ...