A Lampedusa murale dell' artista Laika | ' rise up together'

A Lampedusa murale dell'artista Laika, 'rise up together' (Di martedì 20 giugno 2023) Laika, attivista e street artist romana, ha inaugurato a Lampedusa un murale il "rise up together!", realizzato in collaborazione con Amnesty International Italia e con il Comune di Lampedusa e Linosa.
Laika, attivista e street artist romana, ha inaugurato oggi a Lampedusa un murale dal forte impatto emotivo ed emblematico, intitolato "Rise up together!". L'opera è stata realizzata in collaborazione con Amnesty International Italia e con il Comune di Lampedusa ...

