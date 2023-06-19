Incontro insolito con un orso nella splendida Valtellina: ...La Demo di An Everyday Story è live allo Steam Next Fest Tragedia di TheBorderline: Il Messaggio Straziante e la Fine di un ...Terrore ad alta quota: British Airways, turbolenze devastanti sul ...Matteo Di Pietro, il papà Paolo e i guai con la giustizia: dal ...Naufragio di migranti in Grecia: prove sconvolgenti sul resoconto ...Opera One: il primo browser con AI native è pronto per il download One Piece live action: primo teaser trailerEA SPORTS F1 23 È ORA DISPONIBILE IN TUTTO IL MONDÈ IN ARRIVO LA NUOVA ESPANSIONE DEL GIOCO DI CARTE COLLEZIONABILI ...Ultime Blog

The Summit Forum on the Application and Construction of AGP in China Takes Place in Shenzhen

The Summit

The Summit Forum on the Application and Construction of AGP in China Takes Place in Shenzhen

Shenzhen, China, June 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/

On June 9, the Summit Forum on the Application and Construction of AGP in China, led by the National Innovation Center for Advanced Medical Devices, sponsored by China AGP and Digital Therapeutics R&D Center (hereafter referred to as the "R&D Center"), co-sponsored by Shenzhen SiBionics Technology Co., Ltd. (hereafter referred to as "SiBionics") took Place in Shenzhen, which aimed to promote the Application of ambulatory glucose profile (AGP) in precision diagnosis and treatment and lead the continuous development of digital management for diabetes. The R&D Center declared the commencement of the AGP database creation ...
The Summit Forum on the Application and Construction of AGP in China Takes Place in Shenzhen

SHENZHEN, China, June 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On June 9, the Summit Forum on the Application and Construction of AGP in China, led by the National ...

