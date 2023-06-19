(Di lunedì 19 giugno 2023) Artista, compositore, multi-strumentista e produttore, M.scrive brano intensamente personali. Dopo aver attirato l’attenzione su di sé con il singolo ‘Mountain’ del 2020, seguito da ‘Morning Sun’, con il quale ha raggiunto 10 milioni di streaming e ricevuto lodi da Ones To Watch, Earmilk, Artwood ed altri, alla fine del 2020 M.si ritira a Delmont, in Germania, in una sala da squash del Corpo Britannico dell’era della seconda guerra mondiale riconvertita a studio di registrazione. Con il produttore Eugen Koop crea ‘The’, il disco diin arrivo il 16 giugno. In ogni brano del disco M.suona personalmenta la chitarra, i sintetizzatori ed il basso. Autore di testi altamente personali M.spiega: “We would turn on the studio TV, and the war in Ukraine was ...

“The Seed”, l’album di debutto di M. Byrd: la tracklist L'Opinionista

