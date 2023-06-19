“The Seed”, l’album di debutto di M. Byrd: la tracklist (Di lunedì 19 giugno 2023) Artista, compositore, multi-strumentista e produttore, M. Byrd scrive brano intensamente personali. Dopo aver attirato l’attenzione su di sé con il singolo ‘Mountain’ del 2020, seguito da ‘Morning Sun’, con il quale ha raggiunto 10 milioni di streaming e ricevuto lodi da Ones To Watch, Earmilk, Artwood ed altri, alla fine del 2020 M. Byrd si ritira a Delmont, in Germania, in una sala da squash del Corpo Britannico dell’era della seconda guerra mondiale riconvertita a studio di registrazione. Con il produttore Eugen Koop crea ‘The Seed’, il disco di debutto in arrivo il 16 giugno. In ogni brano del disco M. Byrd suona personalmenta la chitarra, i sintetizzatori ed il basso. Autore di testi altamente personali M. Byrd spiega: “We would turn on the studio TV, and the war in Ukraine was ...Leggi su lopinionista
Advertising
Il corso su Bitcoin e CriptovaluteIn cosa è particolare questa distribuzione La Privacy nel mondo Crypto Concetti chiave pubblica e privata, seed, extended private key Input/output (UTXO) Il problema dei resti Il problema del ...
DTE Secures $10M Funding Anchored by Industry Leader Novelis and the EIC FundThe Chrysalix RoboValley Fund is the firm's second fund under management focused on industrial ...About Brunnur Ventures Brunnur Ventures is venture capital firm based in Iceland focused on seed and ...
Tokenance entra nel mercato italianoIl round di finanziamento e la partnership con il Gruppo Salice Il recente round di pre - seed ha visto l'ingresso in Tokenance di nuovi azionisti, dall'Italia, all'Inghilterra al Sud - Africa, ma ...
“The Seed”, l’album di debutto di M. Byrd: la tracklist L'Opinionista
Tennis-Wimbledon 2023: dates, schedule, seeds and how to watch on TVWimbledon is a grasscourt Grand Slam managed by the All England Lawn Tennis Club (AELTC). The tournament was first held in 1877. Here is what you need to know about the year's third major after the Au ...
Wimbledon 2023: dates, schedule, seeds and how to watch on TVWimbledon is a grasscourt Grand Slam managed by the All England Lawn Tennis Club (AELTC). The tournament was first held in 1877. Here is what you need to know about the year's third major after the ...
The SeedSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : The Seed