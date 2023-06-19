Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Seasonal Cup Italy: al via il 25 GiugnoArriva in Italia il servizio Self Repair di SamsungIncontro insolito con un orso nella splendida Valtellina: ...La Demo di An Everyday Story è live allo Steam Next Fest Tragedia di TheBorderline: Il Messaggio Straziante e la Fine di un ...Terrore ad alta quota: British Airways, turbolenze devastanti sul ...Matteo Di Pietro, il papà Paolo e i guai con la giustizia: dal ...Naufragio di migranti in Grecia: prove sconvolgenti sul resoconto ...Opera One: il primo browser con AI native è pronto per il download One Piece live action: primo teaser trailerUltime Blog

The new world | il nuovo mondo | la scoperta della Virginia

The new

"The new world", il nuovo mondo: la scoperta della Virginia (Di lunedì 19 giugno 2023) THE NEW world  IL nuovo  mondo Iris  ore 21 Con   Colin Farrell, Christian  Bale  e Christopher Plummer. Regia di   Terrence  Malick. Produzione USA  2005. Durata: 2 ore e 30 minuti LA TRAMA Il nuovo  mondo  è la Virginia, scoperta  alla  fine del XVI secolo da Walter Raleigh  e nei decenni successivi   colonizzata e anche depredata dai numerosi  stanziamenti  britannici.  Gli inglesi  cercavano l'oro e gli indiani del luogo, i Potomacks, erano sempre  meno tolleranti nei loro confronti . La pace sembra arrivare   un giorno  quando la figlia  del capo indiano, Pocahontas   s'innamora  dell'avventuriero John Smith. Morirà  in Inghilterra  dopo aver  sposato un altro bianco  John  Rolfe PERCHE' VEDERLO  perchè  il  grande Terrence Malick ha ripreso una  storia famosa, ...
