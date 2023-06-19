Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Seasonal Cup Italy: al via il 25 GiugnoArriva in Italia il servizio Self Repair di SamsungIncontro insolito con un orso nella splendida Valtellina: ...La Demo di An Everyday Story è live allo Steam Next Fest Tragedia di TheBorderline: Il Messaggio Straziante e la Fine di un ...Terrore ad alta quota: British Airways, turbolenze devastanti sul ...Matteo Di Pietro, il papà Paolo e i guai con la giustizia: dal ...Naufragio di migranti in Grecia: prove sconvolgenti sul resoconto ...Opera One: il primo browser con AI native è pronto per il download One Piece live action: primo teaser trailerUltime Blog

Supernal and Qarbon Aerospace Partner on Future Scaled eVTOL Component Assembly

Supernal and

Supernal and Qarbon Aerospace Partner on Future Scaled eVTOL Component Assembly (Di lunedì 19 giugno 2023) Major Aerospace supplier will scale its rate-enabling manufacturing processes for Advanced Air Mobility industry PARIS, June 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/

Supernal LLC (the Company) and Qarbon Aerospace, Inc. announced today a Partnership to mature Component welding techniques for Future Scaled production of electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) vehicles. This marks the first of two agreements Supernal will announce with established Aerospace manufacturers at the Paris Air Show, as the Company works to develop a novel manufacturing process that will enable the Advanced Air Mobility (AAM) industry to meet expected demand in the coming decades. As a leading manufacturer of composite ...
Supernal and Qarbon Aerospace Partner on Future Scaled eVTOL Component Assembly

LLC (the Company) and Qarbon Aerospace, Inc. announced today a partnership to mature component welding techniques for future ...

Supernal identifies key suppliers for in-development eVTOL

Electric air taxi developer Supernal has disclosed a pair of new manufacturing agreements with major aerospace companies that will allow it to scale production of its in-development electric vertical ...
