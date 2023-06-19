Supernal and Qarbon Aerospace Partner on Future Scaled eVTOL Component Assembly (Di lunedì 19 giugno 2023) Major Aerospace supplier will scale its rate-enabling manufacturing processes for Advanced Air Mobility industry PARIS, June 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/
Supernal LLC (the Company) and Qarbon Aerospace, Inc. announced today a Partnership to mature Component welding techniques for Future Scaled production of electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) vehicles. This marks the first of two agreements Supernal will announce with established Aerospace manufacturers at the Paris Air Show, as the Company works to develop a novel manufacturing process that will enable the Advanced Air Mobility (AAM) industry to meet expected demand in the coming decades. As a leading manufacturer of composite ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Supernal LLC (the Company) and Qarbon Aerospace, Inc. announced today a Partnership to mature Component welding techniques for Future Scaled production of electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) vehicles. This marks the first of two agreements Supernal will announce with established Aerospace manufacturers at the Paris Air Show, as the Company works to develop a novel manufacturing process that will enable the Advanced Air Mobility (AAM) industry to meet expected demand in the coming decades. As a leading manufacturer of composite ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Advertising
Hyundai Motor Group rinnova la collaborazione con FIFA... con l'ingresso nella collaborazione di Boston Dynamics e Supernal, consociate del Gruppo ( qui nuova Hyundai Kona 2023 ). Le partnership riguarderanno un ampio ventaglio di eventi FIFA , come l'...
Hyundai e Kia rinnovano la partnership con FIFA fino al 2030Approccio sostenibile Particolarità importante dell'accordo rinnovato in questi giorni è la partecipazione estesa anche alle partecipate del Gruppo, Boston Dynamics e Supernal, poiché rappresenta una ...
Hyundai e Kia con FIFA fino al 2030Le consociate del Gruppo che si occupano della mobilità del futuro , Boston Dynamics e Supernal , entreranno a far parte dell'accordo per mostrare competenze, tecnologie e un approccio sostenibile ...
Guida serie TV del 19 giugno: The Last of Us, SEAL Team ... Teleblog
Supernal and Qarbon Aerospace Partner on Future Scaled eVTOL Component AssemblyLLC (the Company) and Qarbon Aerospace, Inc. announced today a partnership to mature component welding techniques for future ...
Supernal identifies key suppliers for in-development eVTOLElectric air taxi developer Supernal has disclosed a pair of new manufacturing agreements with major aerospace companies that will allow it to scale production of its in-development electric vertical ...
Supernal andSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Supernal and