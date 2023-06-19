SINBON Supplier Day: Advancing Supply Chain Sustainability and Collaboration (Di lunedì 19 giugno 2023) TAIPEI, June 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/
The "Together, Stronger" Supplier Day organized by SINBON Electronics was a resounding success on May 24, 2023, in the scenic city of Jiangyin, China. This event marked a significant milestone as it brought together Supplier partners after a hiatus of nine years since 2014. The primary objective of the conference was to foster a sense of shared commitment to Sustainability among Suppliers while providing insights into SINBON's global future prospects and industry trends. Together, they aimed to shape a brighter and more sustainable future. The conference served as a platform for Collaboration and knowledge exchange, with over a hundred Suppliers in attendance. The Supplier Day provided an ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
