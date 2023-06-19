RIYADH AIR - NEW NATIONAL CARRIER FROM ARABIA ARRIVES IN PARIS TO SHOW THE WORLD THE FUTURE OF FLIGHT

(Di lunedì 19 giugno 2023), June 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/A new chapter in travel has arrived on the global stage with theclass, y-led airlineAir, making its interdebut at the 54th bi-annualAir.?The Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner adorned withAir's unique livery touched down after a stunning fly-over the city offor its first official reveal on Monday 12th June. The disruptive new airlineSaudiwill fly to more than 100 destinations, and reach 100 million visitors, by 2030 makingCity a hub for global travel and encouraging visits to the Kingdom for business and leisure.?The airline will bring a new level of attention to detail to guest experience and has ...

PARIS, June 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- A new chapter in travel has arrived on the global stage with the world class, digitally-led airline Riyadh Air, ... Il primo aereo della nuova compagnia aerea Riyadh Air, dell'Arabia Saudita, ha preso il suo primo volo sopra la capitale del Regno, sorvolando importanti punti di riferimento di Riyadh come il King Ab ...