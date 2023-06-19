Incontro tra Giorgia Meloni ed Emmanuel Macron sull'Ue, Nato e ...Cocktail estivi rinfrescanti: 3 ricette da provareMr. Run and Jump ha una data di uscitaSlaps and Beans 2: La Demo in Anteprima al Next Fest di SteamArrivano i Summer Sale EcoFlowCD PROJEKT e Futuregames Warsaw per l'istruzione dei videogiochiMario Kart 8 Deluxe Seasonal Cup Italy: al via il 25 GiugnoArriva in Italia il servizio Self Repair di SamsungIncontro insolito con un orso nella splendida Valtellina: ...La Demo di An Everyday Story è live allo Steam Next Fest Ultime Blog

Please Verify You Are HUMAN”: nuovo video dei PEEKABOOM (Di lunedì 19 giugno 2023) Martedì 20 giugno 2023 sarà pubblicato il video del nuovo singolo dei PEEKABOOM “(Please Verify You Are) HUMAN”. Il video, che vede la collaborazione di Stefano Di Pietro all’artwork e di Francesco Mantovani per Komakino.it alla video production, anticipa l’uscita della graphic novel “Enhanced” per la quale i PEEKABOOM hanno curato la colonna sonora. IL SINGOLODopo anni dedicati a reinventare le cover più famose, con centinaia di concerti alle spalle, video cliccatissimi sul web e l’approvazione di grandi artisti come Lenny Kravitz e Jordan Rudess dei Dream Theater, è giunto il momento per i PEEKABOOM di pubblicare il loro primo singolo originale.Angelica Lubian (cantautrice friulana) e Simone ...
(Please Verify You Are) Human: pronto il nuovo video dei Peekaboom

