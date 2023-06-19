Novel Transcatheter Valve Repair Device: DRAGONFLY-DMR 12-Month Trial Results Revealed at EuroPCR 2023 (Di lunedì 19 giugno 2023) - First-Time Clinical Trial Outcomes Show Promising Follow-Up Results HANGZHOU, China, June 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/
On May 17th, the 12-Month Results of the DRAGONFLY-DMR pivotal Trial were presented at EuroPCR 2023. This Trial was led by Professor Jian'an Wang from Zhe'er Hospital, Hangzhou, China, and presented on his behalf by the Eligibility Committee Chair, Professor Scott Lim, of the University of Virginia. The study met its pre-specified primary efficacy endpoint with a significant clinical success rate, contributing to increasing evidence supporting the safety and efficacy of Transcatheter-Edge-to-Edge Repair (TEER) therapy, and specifically the DRAGONFLY ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
On May 17th, the 12-Month Results of the DRAGONFLY-DMR pivotal Trial were presented at EuroPCR 2023. This Trial was led by Professor Jian'an Wang from Zhe'er Hospital, Hangzhou, China, and presented on his behalf by the Eligibility Committee Chair, Professor Scott Lim, of the University of Virginia. The study met its pre-specified primary efficacy endpoint with a significant clinical success rate, contributing to increasing evidence supporting the safety and efficacy of Transcatheter-Edge-to-Edge Repair (TEER) therapy, and specifically the DRAGONFLY ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Advertising
egnite, Inc. and JenaValve Announce Strategic Partnership to Uncover Trends in Care for Patients with Aortic Regurgitation"The urgency for digital technologies to identify AR patients earlier and novel therapies to ... development, and commercialization of innovative transcatheter heart valve solutions for the treatment ...
CORVIA MEDICAL RELEASES TWO - YEAR CLINICAL TRIAL RESULTS CONFIRMING SUSTAINED BENEFIT AND SAFETY OF ITS ATRIAL SHUNT IN HEART FAILURE ...is revolutionizing the treatment of heart failure through novel transcatheter cardiovascular devices. Founded in 2009 and headquartered in Tewksbury, MA, Corvia is dedicated to transforming the ...
CORVIA MEDICAL RELEASES TWO - YEAR CLINICAL TRIAL RESULTS CONFIRMING SUSTAINED BENEFIT AND SAFETY OF ITS ATRIAL SHUNT IN HEART FAILURE ...is revolutionizing the treatment of heart failure through novel transcatheter cardiovascular devices. Founded in 2009 and headquartered in Tewksbury, MA, Corvia is dedicated to transforming the ...
Prof. Francesco Maisano - Milano IRCCS Ospedale San Raffaele
Novel Transcatheter Valve Repair Device: DRAGONFLY-DMR 12-Month Trial Results Revealed at EuroPCR 2023Con la tua autorizzazione noi e i nostri fornitori possiamo utilizzare dati precisi di geolocalizzazione e identificazione tramite la scansione del dispositivo. Puoi fare clic per consentire a noi e a ...
Hangzhou Valgen Medtech Co., Ltd.: Novel Transcatheter Valve Repair Device: DRAGONFLY-DMR 12-Month Trial Results Revealed at EuroPCR 2023First-Time Clinical Trial Outcomes Show Promising Follow-Up Results HANGZHOU, China, June 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On May 17th, the 12-month results of the DRAGONFLY-DMR pivotal trial were ...
Novel TranscatheterSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Novel Transcatheter