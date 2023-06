Il Bournemouth assume Andoni Iraola come nuovo allenatore | poche ore dopo l’annuncio della partenza di Gary O’Neil

Zaniolo, tutte le richieste impossibili al Bournemouth: ora rischia ... Calciomercato.com

Udinese’s relationship with Watford will lead many to assume the worst, that a move to Serie A is a convoluted way of getting around paying compensation that would be owed via a tribunal. Instead, ...The men who run Celtic have a fair bit of credit in the bank when it comes to appointing managers. When a club has won 17 of the last 21 domestic trophies and five trebles in seven years it suggests ...