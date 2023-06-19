Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Seasonal Cup Italy: al via il 25 GiugnoArriva in Italia il servizio Self Repair di SamsungIncontro insolito con un orso nella splendida Valtellina: ...La Demo di An Everyday Story è live allo Steam Next Fest Tragedia di TheBorderline: Il Messaggio Straziante e la Fine di un ...Terrore ad alta quota: British Airways, turbolenze devastanti sul ...Matteo Di Pietro, il papà Paolo e i guai con la giustizia: dal ...Naufragio di migranti in Grecia: prove sconvolgenti sul resoconto ...Opera One: il primo browser con AI native è pronto per il download One Piece live action: primo teaser trailerUltime Blog

I Good Brothers confermano | “Saremmo rimasti | poi è arrivata la possibilità del ritorno in WWE”

Good Brothers

Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a zonawrestling©

zazoom
Commenta
I Good Brothers confermano: “Saremmo rimasti, poi è arrivata la possibilità del ritorno in WWE” (Di lunedì 19 giugno 2023) I Good Brothers sono tornati in WWE lo scorso inverno, con una apparizione decisamente a sorpresa al fianco di AJ Styles in quel di Raw nonostante avessero ancora dei booking con NJPW nei mesi successivi. Dopo l’addio alla federazione di Stamford nel 2020, i due hanno combattuto ad Impact durante il periodo pandemico, affermando di essere stati davvero felici alla corte dell’ex TNA. La scadenza naturale del loro contratto, l’inverno scorso, ha portato prima ad un prolungamento momentaneo, fatto solamente per discutere del nuovo accordo che era davvero in dirittura d’arrivo secondo Karl Anderson. Quest’ultimo ha infatti recentemente affermato che “l’offerta di Impact era ottima ed eravamo pronti per firmare il nuovo contratto. Ma avevamo alcune cose da fare prima, compresi alcuni show in Giappone molto importanti”. Questo periodo di attesa ha ...
Leggi su zonawrestling
Advertising

Impact Podcast with John Shegerian Features Justin Kamine of Do Good Foods

Kamine is a planet - forward entrepreneur who co - founded Do Good Foods with his brother Matthew to combat climate change by fighting food waste. The Kamine brothers' company builds on the family's ...

The 2023 Classy Awards Honor 11 Nonprofits Progressing the Social Sector

The 11 winners include: 412 Food Rescue Animal Rescue League of Boston Big Brothers Big Sisters of ... Since 2011, Classy has helped nonprofits mobilize and empower the world for good by helping them ...

DA MARIO BROS AI NIRVANA, LA STORIA DEGLI ANNI NOVANTA A VILLA DELLE ROSE

...It's My Life // Kim Lukas Let It Be The Night // Robert Miles Children // Take That Back For Good //... Losing My Religion // Neja Restless // The Chemical Brothers Hey Boy Hey Girl // Modo Einszwei ...

Luke Gallows e Karl Anderson raccontano il loro ritorno alla WWE e ...  Farantube

Karl Anderson Calls Good Brothers’ WWE Comeback One Of The Greatest Returns Ever

Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows returned to WWE in October 2022, coming to the aid of AJ Styles during his feud with The Judgment Day.

ANALYSIS: What will happen to Italy's government without Berlusconi

The death of Silvio Berlusconi raises the question of whether his Forza Italia party has a future and also what his absence will mean for PM Giorgia Meloni’s ruling populist coalition government.
Segui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Good Brothers
Video Search
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.
zazoom
Zazoom Social News -
Cerca Tag : Good Brothers Good Brothers confermano Saremmo rimasti