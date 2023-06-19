Hotmail e Outlook non funzionano a causa di attacchi Hacker: attenzione a non perdere la posta (Di lunedì 19 giugno 2023) attenzione A NON perdere LA posta ELETTRONICA. DIETRO AL MALFUNZIONAMENTO DI Hotmail E Outlook DI MICROSFOFT CI SONO GLI attacchi HackerS. Le nostre Mail sono in pericolo. Dietro i problemi che si stanno verificando per tutti gli utenti posta elettronica Microsoft ci sarebbero i pirati informatici. E’ stata la stessa azienda Microsoft a cofermare i problemi: una banda di Hakers sudanesi starebbe attaccando ripetutamente il sistema di posta elettronica Outlook creando molti disagi agli utenti. Messaggi che non arrivano ai destinatari, email che non riceveremo mai, oppure password errate e dati di accesso che non funzionano. Sono questi i problemi che i clienti Microsoft possono subire in queste ore. Il ...Leggi su pescarawebtv
Allerta Hotabot, il malware che prende di mira Gmail e Outlook IlSoftware.it
Web-based Outlook to replace mail, calendar apps on Windows 11In a recent announcement on the Microsoft 365 Admin Center, Microsoft revealed that its new web-based Outlook for Windows will take the reins from the ...
Microsoft OneDrive and Outlook outage caused by DDoSMicrosoft has revealed that the OneDrive and Outlook outages it faced in June had resulted from Distributed Denial-of-Service (DDoS) attacks. The outage occurred on 5 June 2023, and according to a ...
