Mr. Run and Jump ha una data di uscitaSlaps and Beans 2: La Demo in Anteprima al Next Fest di SteamArrivano i Summer Sale EcoFlowCD PROJEKT e Futuregames Warsaw per l'istruzione dei videogiochiMario Kart 8 Deluxe Seasonal Cup Italy: al via il 25 GiugnoArriva in Italia il servizio Self Repair di SamsungIncontro insolito con un orso nella splendida Valtellina: ...La Demo di An Everyday Story è live allo Steam Next Fest Tragedia di TheBorderline: Il Messaggio Straziante e la Fine di un ...Terrore ad alta quota: British Airways, turbolenze devastanti sul ...Ultime Blog

HLTH Is Coming | Preeminent Health Innovation Event In The U S Launches In Europe & Announces First Supporters

HLTH Coming

Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a liberoquotidiano©

zazoom
Commenta
HLTH Is Coming: Preeminent Health Innovation Event In The U.S. Launches In Europe & Announces First Supporters (Di lunedì 19 giugno 2023) LONDON, June 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/

 HLTH Inc. today announced their early confirmed speakers, sponsors and partners a full year ahead of the inaugural HLTH Europe, which takes place 17-20 June 2024 at RAI Amsterdam. Organisations from across Europe and the U.S. are supporting HLTH's newest Event. HLTH (pronounced "Health") has quickly established itself as the definitive Healthcare Event in the US. Founded by serial entrepreneur and investor, Jonathan Weiner, HLTH will be the third Event he has founded to be brought to Europe at scale. Weiner, who also co-founded industry-defining Events Money20/20 and Shoptalk, said 'The last few years have shown ...
Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Advertising

WELFARE E BENESSERE AZIENDALE- Esperti a confronto a ...  Regione Puglia

HLTH Europe: HLTH Is Coming: Preeminent Health Innovation Event In The U.S. Launches In Europe & Announces First Supporters

HLTH Inc. today announced their early confirmed speakers, sponsors and partners a full year ahead of the inaugural HLTH Europe, which takes place 17-20 ...

HLTH Is Coming: Preeminent Health Innovation Event In The U.S. Launches In Europe & Announces First Supporters

LONDON, June 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- HLTH Inc. today announced their early confirmed speakers, sponsors and partners a full year ahead of the inaugural HLTH Europe, which takes place 17-20 June 2024 ...
Segui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : HLTH Coming
Video Search
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.
zazoom
Zazoom Social News -
Cerca Tag : HLTH Coming HLTH Coming Preeminent Health Innovation