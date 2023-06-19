FII Institute set to hold FII PRIORITY Asia Summit in Hong Kong in December 2023 (Di lunedì 19 giugno 2023) RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, June 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/
The Future Investment Initiative (FII) Institute will host its FII PRIORITY Asia Summit in Hong Kong on December 7 & 8, 2023. The Summit will bring together a wide variety of world-renowned speakers, members and special guests to discuss the highest priorities for each segment of society in today's ever-evolving social, economic and geopolitical climate. The unique, data-driven Summit, which will host leaders, policymakers, CEOs, students, volunteers, academics, investors and more, aims to create a roadmap for the world to navigate its most pressing challenges. FII PRIORITY is designed as a regional platform for understanding ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
