WWE: Carlito appare a HOG parlando dei recenti rumors Zona Wrestling

Carlito's future is the topic of much speculation at the moment, and the former WWE Superstar appears to be having some fun with the speculation.Booker T also announced that his new Funko Pop will be out August 10th Booker T’s thoughts on a possible return by Carlito to WWE: "I would love to see Carlito back. He's somebody that still looks the ...