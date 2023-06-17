È IN ARRIVO LA NUOVA ESPANSIONE DEL GIOCO DI CARTE COLLEZIONABILI ...MioDottore Awards 2023: ecco i 43 medici più apprezzati JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: All Star Battle R - confermato un Season ...Halo Infinite Stagione 4: modalità Infection e molto altro 70mai 4G Hardwire Kit RecensioneMorto Gino Mäder,, il ciclista caduto a 100 Km/h in un burrone al ...PARK BEYOND DISPONIBILEGli inferi di Diablo IV conquistano TwitchNINJAGO - nuovo livello e nuovi contenuti VALORANT - in arrivo l'Atto I dell'Episodio 7Ultime Blog

WWE: I Pretty Deadly “corrono” veloce nel main roster, saranno i prossimi sfidanti di Owens e Zayn (Di sabato 17 giugno 2023) Che sia a Raw o SmackDown i campioni di coppia Kevin Owens e Sami Zayn sono pronti a nuove sfide e non mancano i tag team pronti a reclamare un’opportunità titolata. Dopo aver sconfitto l’Imperium lunedì, i campioni stanotte hanno scoperto quali saranno i loro prossimi sfidanti, una title shot che è stata assegnata attraverso un gauntlet match, tipologia di incontro spesso scelta per determinare #1 contender in singolo, questa volta estesa anche ai tag team. Gli inglesi non vanno sottovalutati Ad aprire le danze nel gauntlet match sono stati gli Street Profits e i Brawling Brutes composti da Sheamus e Ridge Holland. Il periodo negativo per gli ex campioni di coppia prosegue e in pochi minuti Dawkins è stato schienato dopo un Brogue Kick. Una situazione che si è ripetuta poco dopo con Carl ...
