WWE: I Pretty Deadly “corrono” veloce nel main roster, saranno i prossimi sfidanti di Owens e Zayn (Di sabato 17 giugno 2023) Che sia a Raw o SmackDown i campioni di coppia Kevin Owens e Sami Zayn sono pronti a nuove sfide e non mancano i tag team pronti a reclamare un’opportunità titolata. Dopo aver sconfitto l’Imperium lunedì, i campioni stanotte hanno scoperto quali saranno i loro prossimi sfidanti, una title shot che è stata assegnata attraverso un gauntlet match, tipologia di incontro spesso scelta per determinare #1 contender in singolo, questa volta estesa anche ai tag team. Gli inglesi non vanno sottovalutati Ad aprire le danze nel gauntlet match sono stati gli Street Profits e i Brawling Brutes composti da Sheamus e Ridge Holland. Il periodo negativo per gli ex campioni di coppia prosegue e in pochi minuti Dawkins è stato schienato dopo un Brogue Kick. Una situazione che si è ripetuta poco dopo con Carl ...Leggi su zonawrestling
