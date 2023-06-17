The Archies: primo sguardo allo scatenato musical live action dove l'India sembra Riverdale (Di sabato 17 giugno 2023) Il musical Indiano The Archies, adattamento dei fumetti di Archie, si svela nel teaser trailer mostrato durante il TUDUM 2023. primo sguardo al teaser trailer di The Archies, scatenato musical Indiano presentato durante l'evento globale Netflix TUDUM 2023. La regista e produttrice Zoya Akhtar e la produttrice Reema Kagti reinterpretano i fumetti di Archie nel musical live action ambientato in India negli anni '60 che arriverà prossimamente sullo streamer. Come anticipa il teaser, The Archies è ambientato nel 1964, l'anno del rock'n roll, come mostra il look di una giovane band che si esibisce di fronte a ragazzine festanti in un tripudio di capelli ...Leggi su movieplayer
