NXT Level Up 16.06.2023 (Di sabato 17 giugno 2023) Buongiorno a tutti e buon weekend! Oggi nuovo episodio di NXT Level Up, ecco a voi i risultati. Elektra Lopez e Lola Vice battono Dani Palmer e Kelani Jordan. Boa sconfigge Bryson Montana Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo batte Javier Bernal Leggi su zonawrestling
NXT Level Up Risultati 16-06-2023 - WWE The Shield Of Wrestling
WWE NXT Level Up Results (6/16): Elektra Lopez And Lola Vice Team Up, Boa In ActionWWE aired the latest episode of NXT Level Up on June 16. Matches were taped from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, FL, on June 13. The show aired on Peacock. The results are below. . @lolavicewwe ...
