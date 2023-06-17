È IN ARRIVO LA NUOVA ESPANSIONE DEL GIOCO DI CARTE COLLEZIONABILI ...MioDottore Awards 2023: ecco i 43 medici più apprezzati JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: All Star Battle R - confermato un Season ...Halo Infinite Stagione 4: modalità Infection e molto altro 70mai 4G Hardwire Kit RecensioneMorto Gino Mäder,, il ciclista caduto a 100 Km/h in un burrone al ...PARK BEYOND DISPONIBILEGli inferi di Diablo IV conquistano TwitchNINJAGO - nuovo livello e nuovi contenuti VALORANT - in arrivo l'Atto I dell'Episodio 7Ultime Blog

Flick su Thiaw | “Fatto una grande partita Può giocare ad un livello alto”

Flick Thiaw

Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a pianetamilan©

zazoom
Commenta
Flick su Thiaw: “Fatto una grande partita. Può giocare ad un livello alto” (Di sabato 17 giugno 2023) Dopo l'ottima prestazione contro la Polonia, ha parlato anche l'allenatore della Germania Flick riguardo a Malick Thiaw
Leggi su pianetamilan
Advertising

Polonia - Germania 1 - 0: diretta live e risultato finale

Allenatore: Flick H.. Reti: al 31 pt Kiwior J. (Polonia) . Ammonizioni: al 35 pt Szymanski S. (Polonia) al 16 st Thiaw M. (Germania). La presentazione del match QUI POLONIA - Santos dovrebbe ...

Germania - Ucraina 3 - 3: diretta live e risultato finale

A disposizione: Leno B., ter Stegen M., Havertz K., Klostermann L., Hofmann J., Musiala J., Henrichs B., Wirtz F., Can E., Kehrer T., Thiaw M. Allenatore: Flick H.. UCRAINA: Trubin A., Tymchyk O., ...

Convocati Germania, Flick chiama anche due 'italiani'. La lista

Convocati Germania, il ct Hans - Dieter Flick ha convocato anche due giocatori 'italiani' per i prossimi impegni dei tedeschi Diramata la ... Presenti anche gli 'italiani' Gosens e Thiaw. Portieri: Leno (...

GERMANIA: IL CT FLICK ESALTA THIAW  Sport Mediaset

Germany boss under pressure following shock loss

Poland’s victory was just their second over their neighbours in 22 games dating back to 1933, and left Germany with a single win in four games since their disastrous World Cup campaign in Qatar. Kiwor ...

Gosens: “Build on our second-half performance”

Hear from Germany head coach Hansi Flick, Robin Gosens and Antonio Rüdiger after Germany’s narrow 1-0 defeat in Warsaw.
Segui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Flick Thiaw
Video Search
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.
zazoom
Zazoom Social News -
Cerca Tag : Flick Thiaw Flick Thiaw Fatto grande partita