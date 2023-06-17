Flick su Thiaw: “Fatto una grande partita. Può giocare ad un livello alto” (Di sabato 17 giugno 2023) Dopo l'ottima prestazione contro la Polonia, ha parlato anche l'allenatore della Germania Flick riguardo a Malick ThiawLeggi su pianetamilan
Advertising
Polonia - Germania 1 - 0: diretta live e risultato finaleAllenatore: Flick H.. Reti: al 31 pt Kiwior J. (Polonia) . Ammonizioni: al 35 pt Szymanski S. (Polonia) al 16 st Thiaw M. (Germania). La presentazione del match QUI POLONIA - Santos dovrebbe ...
Germania - Ucraina 3 - 3: diretta live e risultato finaleA disposizione: Leno B., ter Stegen M., Havertz K., Klostermann L., Hofmann J., Musiala J., Henrichs B., Wirtz F., Can E., Kehrer T., Thiaw M. Allenatore: Flick H.. UCRAINA: Trubin A., Tymchyk O., ...
Convocati Germania, Flick chiama anche due 'italiani'. La listaConvocati Germania, il ct Hans - Dieter Flick ha convocato anche due giocatori 'italiani' per i prossimi impegni dei tedeschi Diramata la ... Presenti anche gli 'italiani' Gosens e Thiaw. Portieri: Leno (...
GERMANIA: IL CT FLICK ESALTA THIAW Sport Mediaset
Germany boss under pressure following shock lossPoland’s victory was just their second over their neighbours in 22 games dating back to 1933, and left Germany with a single win in four games since their disastrous World Cup campaign in Qatar. Kiwor ...
Gosens: “Build on our second-half performance”Hear from Germany head coach Hansi Flick, Robin Gosens and Antonio Rüdiger after Germany’s narrow 1-0 defeat in Warsaw.
Flick ThiawSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Flick Thiaw