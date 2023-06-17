Flick su Thiaw | “Fatto una grande partita Può giocare ad un livello alto”

Allenatore:H.. Reti: al 31 pt Kiwior J. (Polonia) . Ammonizioni: al 35 pt Szymanski S. (Polonia) al 16 stM. (Germania). La presentazione del match QUI POLONIA - Santos dovrebbe ...A disposizione: Leno B., ter Stegen M., Havertz K., Klostermann L., Hofmann J., Musiala J., Henrichs B., Wirtz F., Can E., Kehrer T.,M. Allenatore:H.. UCRAINA: Trubin A., Tymchyk O., ...Convocati Germania, il ct Hans - Dieterha convocato anche due giocatori 'italiani' per i prossimi impegni dei tedeschi Diramata la ... Presenti anche gli 'italiani' Gosens e. Portieri: Leno (...

GERMANIA: IL CT FLICK ESALTA THIAW Sport Mediaset

Poland’s victory was just their second over their neighbours in 22 games dating back to 1933, and left Germany with a single win in four games since their disastrous World Cup campaign in Qatar. Kiwor ...Hear from Germany head coach Hansi Flick, Robin Gosens and Antonio Rüdiger after Germany’s narrow 1-0 defeat in Warsaw.