Zendure Powers BOÉ Motorsports' Sustainable Efforts at German MotoGP

Zendure Powers BOÉ Motorsports' Sustainable Efforts at German MotoGP (Di venerdì 16 giugno 2023) - BERLIN, June 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/

 Zendure – a rapidly expanding energy tech startup from Silicon Valley in the USA, China, Japan and Germany – showcases its commitment to Sustainable, green energy solutions at MotoGP™ races in Germany as a proud sponsor of BOÉ Motorsports. The MotoGP race is among the most spectacular races in the world, and its success lies in the reliable power supply. Similarly, Zendure champions sustainability in line with its purpose to accelerate a Sustainable future, while promoting equity, diversity, and inclusion in sports through its sponsorship of the BOÈ Motosports team, which proudly features Ana Carrasco as the lone female rider in MotoGP. Reaffirming its dedication to ...
