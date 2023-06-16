Talpa dei Leak del Pentagono Incriminata : Jack Teixeira Arrestato ...Roma, Cimitero del Verano: Goliardata macabra o rituali esoterici ...Formula 1 2023 RecensioneFARSIDERS - video gameplay di combattimentoWILD HEARTS Disponibile da oggi l'aggiornamento dei contenuti ...L’ESTATE ITALIANA SI ACCENDE CON IL NERF SUMMER TOUR Celly celebra il suo 25° anniversario con un nuovo logo Terzo DLC di WWE 2K23F1 23 al massimo grazie a NVIDIA DLSS e ReflexIL GCC POKÉMON LIVE E L’ESPANSIONE DIGITALE DI SCARLATTO E VIOLETTO - ...Ultime Blog

Xinhua Silk Road | Foreign journalist explores unique folk culture and charm in Yichun | E China' s Jiangxi

Xinhua Silk

Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a liberoquotidiano©

zazoom
Commenta
Xinhua Silk Road: Foreign journalist explores unique folk culture and charm in Yichun, E. China's Jiangxi (Di venerdì 16 giugno 2023) BEIJING, June 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/

Under Jiangxi Yichun intangible cultural heritage experience program, recently, Serik Korzhumbayev, editor in Chief of Kazakh business newspaper Delovoy Kazakhstan took a five-day in-depth experience trip in Yichun, to make close contact with unique folk culture here. Serik Korzhumbayev visited Mingyue Mountain Scenic Area, Gao'an Ruizhou Prefectural Government Office, the Yuan Blue and White Porcelain Museum, Fengcheng Hongzhou Kilnandand etc. He experienced intangible cultural heritage items such as Wentang hot spring and sponge cake, Wanzai Victory Drum, Fengcheng Yue Family Lion Dance, Zhangbang Chinese medicinal materials processing skills. Serik Korzhumbayev first came to the Mingyue Mountain Hot Spring Scenic Area. "Yichun ...
Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Advertising

Xinhua Silk Road: Desert city becomes high - end tourist attraction in NW China

...//mma.prnewswire.com/media/2101641/8d3f74e4e6e3ec2d468483749a8f74bb.jpg View original content: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news - releases/xinhua - silk - road - desert - city - becomes - high - end ...

Xinhua Silk Road: 2023 RCEP Local Governments and Friendship Cities Cooperation Forum kicks off in E. China's Anhui province

Original link: https://en.imsilkroad.com/p/334515.html Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2098447/pic.jpg  View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news - releases/xinhua - silk - ...

Xinhua Silk Road: E. China's Shanghai explores innovative paths to build international consumption center city

See the original link: https://en.imsilkroad.com/p/334491.html View original content: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news - releases/xinhua - silk - road - e - chinas - shanghai - explores - innovative ...

Ucraina-Russia, raid contro Odessa e Kryvyi Rih  Lifestyleblog

Xinhua Silk Road: Foreign journalist explores unique folk culture and charm in Yichun, E. China's Jiangxi

Under Jiangxi Yichun intangible cultural heritage experience program, recently, Serik Korzhumbayev, editor in Chief of Kazakh business newspaper Delovoy Kazakhstan took a five-day in-depth experience ...

4th volume of 'Xi Jinping: The Governance of China' enhances global understanding of China

The Governance of China" has been published in French, Russian, Arabic, Spanish, Portuguese, German, Japanese and traditional Chinese. [Photo courtesy of the Foreign Languages Press] The fourth volume ...
Segui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Xinhua Silk
Video Search
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.
zazoom
Zazoom Social News -
Cerca Tag : Xinhua Silk Xinhua Silk Road Foreign journalist