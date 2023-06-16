Xinhua Silk Road: Foreign journalist explores unique folk culture and charm in Yichun, E. China's Jiangxi (Di venerdì 16 giugno 2023) BEIJING, June 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/
Under Jiangxi Yichun intangible cultural heritage experience program, recently, Serik Korzhumbayev, editor in Chief of Kazakh business newspaper Delovoy Kazakhstan took a five-day in-depth experience trip in Yichun, to make close contact with unique folk culture here. Serik Korzhumbayev visited Mingyue Mountain Scenic Area, Gao'an Ruizhou Prefectural Government Office, the Yuan Blue and White Porcelain Museum, Fengcheng Hongzhou Kilnandand etc. He experienced intangible cultural heritage items such as Wentang hot spring and sponge cake, Wanzai Victory Drum, Fengcheng Yue Family Lion Dance, Zhangbang Chinese medicinal materials processing skills. Serik Korzhumbayev first came to the Mingyue Mountain Hot Spring Scenic Area. "Yichun ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
