Xinhua Silk Road: China's Shenzhen promotes upcoming digital energy expo in Munich, Germany (Di venerdì 16 giugno 2023) BEIJING, June 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/

A delegation from Shenzhen City in south China's Guangdong Province Wednesday launched a presentation at the Intersolar Europe, the world's leading exhibition for the solar energy industry held in Munich, Germany, to promote the upcoming International digital energy expo 2023 (IDEE 2023). The IDEE 2023 will be held in Shenzhen from June 29 to July 2. Themed "Creating Green Future with digital energy," the event is slated to host a slew of activities, including professional exhibitions, symposiums, and themed activities, according to Yu Jing, vice director of the development and reform commission of Shenzhen. This year's IDEE ...
