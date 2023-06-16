Pulisic show, dedicato al Milan: doppietta da urlo in Usa - Messico 3 - 0 (Di venerdì 16 giugno 2023) ... Pulisic spiegato da chi l'ha allenato Tra Kamada, Pulisic e il rebus CDK: Milan, rivoluzione sulla trequarti Milan: tutte le notizie Serie A: tutte le notizie Calcio: tutte le notizie Gazzetta dello ...Leggi su gazzetta
Pulisic show, dedicato al Milan: doppietta da urlo in Usa - Messico 3 - 0pulisic show La personalissima esibizione dell'esterno del Chelsea è iniziata dopo 22', con una fuga sulla sinistra, tre messicani saltati e tiro appena alto davanti al portiere. Poco dopo, ...
Pulisic leads US past Mexico to reach CONCACAF Nations League finalChristian Pulisic's double helped the United States to a 3-0 win over Mexico in their CONCACAF Nations League semi-final on Thursday, earning the defe ...
Christian Pulisic shines in USMNT’s 3-0 domination over Mexico, advance to Concacaf Nations League FinalThe star winger scored an impressive goal in 38’, just a few minutes after he shot the ball over the net in what could have been one of the best highlight reel goals in some time. When the team hit ...
