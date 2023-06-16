PortAventura World opens its thrilling new attraction ' Uncharted | The Enigma of Penitence'

Leggi su liberoquotidiano

(Di venerdì 16 giugno 2023) - TARRAGONA, Spain, June 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/today inaugurated its new: Theof', the only one in theinspired by themovie, from Sony Pictures Entertainment. It is an indoor roller coaster with five launches, with unexpected twists and turns, and the first in Europe to have a lateral drop. David García, Managing Director of, articulated, "thisis the outcome of a pivotal agreement with an industry giant in entertainment, Sony Pictures. The alliance permits us to extend our global footprint, by means of a product that is truly state-of-the-art on an international scale and stands equal to the ...