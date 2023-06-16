Novavax Prepared to Deliver Protein-based Monovalent XBB COVID Vaccine Consistent with FDA VRBPAC Recommendation for the Fall (Di venerdì 16 giugno 2023) - GAITHERSBURG, Md., June 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/
Novavax, Inc. (Nasdaq: NVAX), a global company advancing Protein-based Vaccines with its novel Matrix-M™ adjuvant, participated in today's U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee's (VRBPAC) meeting, which resulted in a unanimous vote recommending updating the current COVID Vaccine composition to a Monovalent XBB-lineage. "Novavax expects to be ready for the commercial Delivery of a Protein-based Monovalent XBB COVID Vaccine this Fall in line with today's ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
FDA advisers recommend updating coronavirus vaccine to target XBB variantsThe next round of coronavirus shots coming this fall should target the family of XBB variants, a branch of omicron that has become dominant in the United States, vaccine experts told the Food and ...
FDA advisers back updated COVID-19 vaccine targeting dominant variantBioNTech, Moderna, and Novavax are already developing versions of their respective vaccines targeting XBB.1.5 and other currently circulating subvariants ...
