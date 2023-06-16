PARK BEYOND DISPONIBILEGli inferi di Diablo IV conquistano TwitchNINJAGO - nuovo livello e nuovi contenuti VALORANT - in arrivo l'Atto I dell'Episodio 7GTA +: diventa membro del Vinewood Club e ottieni il nuovo Maibatsu ...UNDAWN è ora disponibileIntel - aggiornamento in vista del lancio di Meteor Lake EA SPORTS PGA TOUR - Title Update 4.0 ora disponibileGTFO - aggiornamento a sorpresa per Rebirth Deep Rock Galactic Season 04 viene lanciato oggi su Steam Ultime Blog

Novavax Prepared to Deliver Protein-based Monovalent XBB COVID Vaccine Consistent with FDA VRBPAC Recommendation for the Fall

Novavax Prepared

(Di venerdì 16 giugno 2023) - GAITHERSBURG, Md., June 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/

Novavax, Inc. (Nasdaq: NVAX), a global company advancing Protein-based Vaccines with its novel Matrix-M™ adjuvant, participated in today's U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee's (VRBPAC) meeting, which resulted in a unanimous vote recommending updating the current COVID Vaccine composition to a Monovalent XBB-lineage. "Novavax expects to be ready for the commercial Delivery of a Protein-based Monovalent XBB COVID Vaccine this Fall in line with today's ...
FDA advisers recommend updating coronavirus vaccine to target XBB variants

The next round of coronavirus shots coming this fall should target the family of XBB variants, a branch of omicron that has become dominant in the United States, vaccine experts told the Food and ...

FDA advisers back updated COVID-19 vaccine targeting dominant variant

BioNTech, Moderna, and Novavax are already developing versions of their respective vaccines targeting XBB.1.5 and other currently circulating subvariants ...
