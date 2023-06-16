MLW Fusion 15.06.2023 (Di venerdì 16 giugno 2023) Nuovo episodio fiammeggiante di MLW Fusion, con un DOPPIO cambio di titolo! Andiamo subito a vedere i risultati dello show. MLW World Middleweight Title: AKIRA (w/Raven) sconfigge Lince Dorado (c) e Lio Rush, diventando campione Sam Adonis (w/John Hennigan) batte Willie Mack MLW Women’s World Featherweight: Delmi Exo batte Taya Valkyrie (w/John Hennigan) (c), vincendo il titolo! Leggi su zonawrestling
