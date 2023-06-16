PARK BEYOND DISPONIBILEGli inferi di Diablo IV conquistano TwitchNINJAGO - nuovo livello e nuovi contenuti VALORANT - in arrivo l'Atto I dell'Episodio 7GTA +: diventa membro del Vinewood Club e ottieni il nuovo Maibatsu ...UNDAWN è ora disponibileIntel - aggiornamento in vista del lancio di Meteor Lake EA SPORTS PGA TOUR - Title Update 4.0 ora disponibileGTFO - aggiornamento a sorpresa per Rebirth Deep Rock Galactic Season 04 viene lanciato oggi su Steam Ultime Blog

MLW Fusion 15.06.2023 (Di venerdì 16 giugno 2023) Nuovo episodio fiammeggiante di MLW Fusion, con un DOPPIO cambio di titolo! Andiamo subito a vedere i risultati dello show. MLW World Middleweight Title: AKIRA (w/Raven) sconfigge Lince Dorado (c) e Lio Rush, diventando campione Sam Adonis (w/John Hennigan) batte Willie Mack MLW Women’s World Featherweight: Delmi Exo batte Taya Valkyrie (w/John Hennigan) (c), vincendo il titolo!
