Leicester, Castagne è sul mercato: una big inglese e la Serie A sulle sue tracce (Di venerdì 16 giugno 2023) Ci sono Fulham, Crystal Palace e Bournemouth in lotta con l'Arsenal per il difensore del Leicester, Timothy Castagne. L'ex Atalanta...Leggi su calciomercato
Enzo Maresca favorito numero uno per la panchina del Leicester retrocesso (Telegraph)...molto apprezzato nel club e sembra essere in vantaggio per essere il nuovo allenatore del Leicester ... Anche il futuro di Ndidi e Castagne sono incerti in quanto in scadenza di contratto '.
Casting per la fascia destra: sei personaggi in cerca di JuvePer quanto riguarda Castagne, la situazione è più frizzante. Come per Holm e Fresneda, anche il Leicester dove milita il belga è retrocesso. L'ex Atalanta è un classe '95 che conosce già il nostro ...
Un ex Atalanta per la difesa dell'Arsenal: si chiude a stretto giro...potrebbe presto pescare in casa del neo - retrocesso Leicester. Secondo quanto riferito dal portale Football365 , infatti, i Gunners avrebbero messo nel mirino l'ex atalantino Timothy Castagne . Un'...
Leicester City agree terms to appoint 43-year-old as journalist reveals potential announcement date | OneFootballJames Maddison, Harvey Barnes and Timothy Castagne have all been linked with a move away from the King Power Stadium in recent weeks, reinforcing how busy the summer could be for the Foxes. That's a ...
Timothy CastagneA journalist called Chris Wheatley has reported that we're interested in Leicester right back Timothy Castagne. Seem to remember that we were linked before he went to Leicester. Have always liked him ...
