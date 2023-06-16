Kantar BrandZ™ Names Hisense within the Top 10 Chinese Global Brand Builders 2023 (Di venerdì 16 giugno 2023) QINGDAO, China, June 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/
Hisense, the leading consumer electronics and home appliances company, has once again ranked within the Top 10 of Kantar BrandZ™ Chinese Global Brand Builders. This is the 7th consecutive year that the company has featured in the prestigious list. Released yesterday (June 15th, 2023), Google and Kantar selected Hisense for demonstrating its high-quality capabilities in Globalization. The two keywords that test the quality of a Brand's Global expansion are self-owned Brands and high-end Brands going overseas. The fact that it has been named ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Hisense, the leading consumer electronics and home appliances company, has once again ranked within the Top 10 of Kantar BrandZ™ Chinese Global Brand Builders. This is the 7th consecutive year that the company has featured in the prestigious list. Released yesterday (June 15th, 2023), Google and Kantar selected Hisense for demonstrating its high-quality capabilities in Globalization. The two keywords that test the quality of a Brand's Global expansion are self-owned Brands and high-end Brands going overseas. The fact that it has been named ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Advertising
Apple è ancora il brand che vale di piùApple si conferma il Most valuable brand. Microsoft supera Amazon raggiungendo Google nei top 3. Coca - Cola torna nella Top 10 per la prima volta dopo sette anni. L'ultimo ranking Kantar BrandZ Most Valuable Global Brand mostra che per il 2023 il valore complessivo dei top 100 brand al mondo è di 6.900 miliardi di dollari. Nonostante un calo del 20% dell'indice rispetto al 2022,...
Trellix Announces Industry Veteran John Morgan as XDR General ManagerLemoine media@trellix.com Articoli correlati Apple Retains Crown as World's Most Valuable Brand in Kantar BrandZ Ranking Business Wire Business Wire - 14 Giugno 2023 Microsoft overtakes Amazon to ...
Zeitview Expands Services in Europe with Crewed Aircraft Solar Inspections9949 zeitview@technica.inc Articoli correlati Apple Retains Crown as World's Most Valuable Brand in Kantar BrandZ Ranking Business Wire Business Wire - 14 Giugno 2023 Microsoft overtakes Amazon to ...
Kantar BrandZ™Segui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Kantar BrandZ™