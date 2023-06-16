Talpa dei Leak del Pentagono Incriminata : Jack Teixeira Arrestato ...Roma, Cimitero del Verano: Goliardata macabra o rituali esoterici ...Formula 1 2023 RecensioneFARSIDERS - video gameplay di combattimentoWILD HEARTS Disponibile da oggi l'aggiornamento dei contenuti ...L’ESTATE ITALIANA SI ACCENDE CON IL NERF SUMMER TOUR Celly celebra il suo 25° anniversario con un nuovo logo Terzo DLC di WWE 2K23F1 23 al massimo grazie a NVIDIA DLSS e ReflexIL GCC POKÉMON LIVE E L’ESPANSIONE DIGITALE DI SCARLATTO E VIOLETTO - ...Ultime Blog

Citi TTS Selects Pismo to Enrich Global Demand Deposit Account Solutions

Citi TTS

(Di venerdì 16 giugno 2023) BRISTOL, England, June 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/

 Citi Treasury and Trade Solutions (TTS) and Pismo, the next-gen banking and payments software company, jointly announced their relationship in which Citi will use Pismo's technology platform to help strengthen Citi's corporate Demand Deposit Accounts (DDA), to clients worldwide. Citi TTS continues to migrate its Solutions, services, and infrastructure to create "always on" capabilities aimed to improve the overall client experience and provide clients with the ability to operate DDA capabilities in real-time with 24x7 processing. Upgrading the current DDA infrastructure is a core element to the TTS technology revamp strategy, allowing for better ...
