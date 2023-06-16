Citi TTS Selects Pismo to Enrich Global Demand Deposit Account Solutions (Di venerdì 16 giugno 2023) BRISTOL, England, June 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/
Citi Treasury and Trade Solutions (TTS) and Pismo, the next-gen banking and payments software company, jointly announced their relationship in which Citi will use Pismo's technology platform to help strengthen Citi's corporate Demand Deposit Accounts (DDA), to clients worldwide. Citi TTS continues to migrate its Solutions, services, and infrastructure to create "always on" capabilities aimed to improve the overall client experience and provide clients with the ability to operate DDA capabilities in real-time with 24x7 processing. Upgrading the current DDA infrastructure is a core element to the TTS technology revamp strategy, allowing for better ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
