Cinionic Drives a Cinematic Revolution | Marks Five Years as Leaders in Laser Projection

Leggi su liberoquotidiano

(Di venerdì 16 giugno 2023) -bynow available on 35,000 screens across 25 countries KORTRIJK, Belgium, June 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/, a Barco company and global leader incinema technology, celebrates its fifth anniversary and milestone in its ongoing mission to advance the theatrical experience worldwide. The footprint forbyhas accelerated in recentwith major theater circuits including AMC, National Amusements, Cinepolis, Cineplex, Cinemark, and B&B Theatres, among many others, announcing plans for large-scale upgrades to. Today, over 35,000 screens across 25 countries and counting are powered byby ...