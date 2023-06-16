Talpa dei Leak del Pentagono Incriminata : Jack Teixeira Arrestato ...Roma, Cimitero del Verano: Goliardata macabra o rituali esoterici ...Formula 1 2023 RecensioneFARSIDERS - video gameplay di combattimentoWILD HEARTS Disponibile da oggi l'aggiornamento dei contenuti ...L’ESTATE ITALIANA SI ACCENDE CON IL NERF SUMMER TOUR Celly celebra il suo 25° anniversario con un nuovo logo Terzo DLC di WWE 2K23F1 23 al massimo grazie a NVIDIA DLSS e ReflexIL GCC POKÉMON LIVE E L’ESPANSIONE DIGITALE DI SCARLATTO E VIOLETTO - ...Ultime Blog

Cinionic Drives a Cinematic Revolution, Marks Five Years as Leaders in Laser Projection (Di venerdì 16 giugno 2023) - Laser Projection by Cinionic now available on 35,000 screens across 25 countries KORTRIJK, Belgium, June 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/

 Cinionic, a Barco company and global leader in Laser cinema technology, celebrates its fifth anniversary and milestone in its ongoing mission to advance the theatrical experience worldwide. The footprint for Laser Projection by Cinionic has accelerated in recent Years with major theater circuits including AMC, National Amusements, Cinepolis, Cineplex, Cinemark, and B&B Theatres, among many others, announcing plans for large-scale upgrades to Laser. Today, over 35,000 screens across 25 countries and counting are powered by Laser Projection by ...
