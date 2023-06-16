Cholesgen to enter into a drug discovery collaboration and licensing option agreement in hypercholesterolemia with AstraZeneca (Di venerdì 16 giugno 2023) SHANGHAI, June 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/
Cholesgen (Shanghai) Co.Ltd. ('Cholesgen') today announced an exciting new collaboration to advance research and development in hypercholesterolemia and related metabolic diseases with AstraZeneca. This three-year collaboration aims to validate genetic drug targets and progress therapeutic molecules into clinical development. The joint research effort will leverage complementary strengths and focus on selected targets from Cholesgen's early-stage portfolios. Cholesgen will be entitled to receive an initial payment, as well as a pre-defined license package for each qualified drug candidate nominated by AstraZeneca to progress
"As a young Biotech with deep understanding of target biology and a focused pipeline, Cholesgen is thrilled to start this strategic collaboration with AstraZeneca and hope to accelerate the delivery
