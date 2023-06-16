Bahrain Grants Inaugural Golden Licenses to Five Projects with a Cumulative Investment of Upwards of USD 1.4 Billion (Di venerdì 16 giugno 2023) - MANAMA, Bahrain, June 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/
The Kingdom of Bahrain has granted the first Five Golden Licenses to Projects presented by Citi, Eagle Hills Diyar W.L.L, Infracorp, Saudi Telecommunication Company (stc), and Whampoa Group. with a collective Investment of Upwards of USD 1.4 Billion into Bahrain, the greenfield Projects and expansions are expected to create more than 1,400 job opportunities within the next three years in support of the Kingdom's Economic Recovery Plan goals. The Licenses were presented at the headquarters of each company to Michel Sawaya, Bahrain CEO for Citi; Dr. Maher Al Shaer, Managing Director of ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
