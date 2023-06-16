Bahrain Grants Inaugural Golden Licenses to Five Projects with a Cumulative Investment of Upwards of USD 1.4 Billion

(Di venerdì 16 giugno 2023) - MANAMA,, June 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/The Kingdom ofhas granted the firsttopresented by Citi, Eagle Hills Diyar W.L.L, Infracorp, Saudi Telecommunication Company (stc), and Whampoa Group.a collectiveofof USD 1.4into, the greenfieldand expansions are expected to create more than 1,400 job opportunitiesin the next three years in support of the Kingdom's Economic Recovery Plan goals. Thewere presented at the headquarters of each company to Michel Sawaya,CEO for Citi; Dr. Maher Al Shaer, Managing Director of ...

For more information on theEDB visit www.bahrainedb.com View original content: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news - releases/- inaugural - golden - licenses - to - five - ...For more information on theEDB visit www.bahrainedb.com View original content: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news - releases/- inaugural - golden - licenses - to - five - ...

1° torneo di calcio a Città dei Ragazzi, presenti il ministro Abodi e il presidente Pelligra siciliareport.it

Bahrain has announced the first five recipients of its Golden Licence to projects and firms making major investments in the country. Bahrain grants first Golden Licenses to projects with $1.4bn ...With a collective investment of upwards of USD 1.4 billion into Bahrain, the greenfield projects and expansions are expected to create more than 1,400 job opportunities within the next three years in ...