Astronergy receives Ariel Re's first Gold 'Trust Mark' for its exceptional PV product quality (Di venerdì 16 giugno 2023) MUNICH, June 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/
On June 15, 2023, Ariel Re awarded its first Gold 'Trust Mark' Award to Astronergy to recognize 5 years of continuous partnership, exceptional solar manufacturing quality, and consistently surpassing industry standards. This award was presented to Astronergy at the Intersolar Europe 2023 Exhibition in Munich, Germany, where Astronergy became the first company to be granted this standard from Ariel Re. Astronergy was originally the first Photovoltaics (PV) company to offer a PV module performance guarantee and five years ago partnered with Ariel Re, specialists in providing long-term technology ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
On June 15, 2023, Ariel Re awarded its first Gold 'Trust Mark' Award to Astronergy to recognize 5 years of continuous partnership, exceptional solar manufacturing quality, and consistently surpassing industry standards. This award was presented to Astronergy at the Intersolar Europe 2023 Exhibition in Munich, Germany, where Astronergy became the first company to be granted this standard from Ariel Re. Astronergy was originally the first Photovoltaics (PV) company to offer a PV module performance guarantee and five years ago partnered with Ariel Re, specialists in providing long-term technology ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Advertising
Astronergy receives Ariel Re's first Gold 'Trust Mark' for its exceptional PV product qualityMUNICH, June 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On June 15, 2023, Ariel Re awarded its first Gold 'Trust Mark' Award to Astronergy to recognize 5 years of ...
Astronergy receivesSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Astronergy receives