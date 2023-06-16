Astronergy receives Ariel Re' s first Gold ' Trust Mark' for its exceptional PV product quality

Leggi su liberoquotidiano

(Di venerdì 16 giugno 2023) MUNICH, June 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/On June 15, 2023,Re awarded its' Award toto recognize 5 years of continuous partnership,solar manufacturing, and consistently surpassing industry standards. This award was presented toat the Intersolar Europe 2023 Exhibition in Munich, Germany, wherebecame thecompany to be granted this standard fromRe.was originally thePhotovoltaics (PV) company to offer a PV module performance guarantee and five years ago partnered withRe, specialists in providing long-term technology ...