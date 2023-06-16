Angelo Dawkins:”Vorrei che le nuove cinture tag team fossero viola” (Di venerdì 16 giugno 2023) Recentemente il membro dei The Street Profits Angelo Dawkins si è aperto riguardo al voler vedere dei nuovi titoli di coppia in WWE. Negli ultimi mesi il COO della WWE Triple H ha avuto modo di introdurre al pubblico delle cinture completamente nuove. Ha presentato la nuova cintura di Roman Reigns e altri titoli con nuove vesti. Alcuni report suggeriscono che Triple H avesse l’intenzione di presentare dei design più freschi, tirando fuori delle cinture completamente diverse dalle precedenti. Infatti, le nuove cinture presentate hanno look differenti rispetto a quelle del passato. Nelle scorse settimane Seth Rollins ha avuto modo di mettere le mani sul nuovo World Heavyweight Championship. Successivamente è stato anche introdotto il nuovo ...Leggi su zonawrestling
