AEW | CM Punk si racconta in un’intervista esclusiva con ESPN | ecco cosa ha detto

AEW: Per CM Punk non solo Collision, potrebbe apparire occasionalmente anche a Dynamite Zona Wrestling

The Summer of Punk has started early in AEW, and as advertised, it’s littered with drama as Punk called his main event with Hangman Adam Page a "garbage match." ...To say that CM Punk has had a tumultuous last nine months is a little like saying the Canadian wildfires that recently turned skies an apocalyptic haze in New York City were throwing off a little ...