Xinhua Silk Road | Desert city becomes high-end tourist attraction in NW China

Leggi su liberoquotidiano

(Di giovedì 15 giugno 2023) YINCHUAN,, June 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/Lying on a lounge near a shimmering swimming pool and watching her daughters playing in the water, Zhu Lizhi couldn't believe she was in Tenggerif not surrounded by the golden sand. "We come all the way to be here for star-gazing and I didn't expect the facilities in theare so comfortable. Lying on the soft mattress and watching the Milky Way through the glass roof is really an impressive experience in my life," said Zhu from Zhejiang Province, southeast. The resort for star-gazing is in Zhongweiin Ningxia, northwest. Located at the edge of Tengger, it is also in the arm of the Yellow River, forming a splendid scenery rarely seen in other places of. Based on ...