WWE: Conor McGregor evita le domande su un possibile approdo nel wrestling (Di giovedì 15 giugno 2023) Con l’unione di WWE e UFC sotto le insegne di Endeavor, è lecito pensare che qualche atleta di MMA possa passare, prima o poi, al wrestling. D’altro canto, il passaggio dalle arti marziali miste al wrestling è già stato effettuato da wrestler del calibro di Matt Riddle, Ronda Rousey e Shayna Baszler. Tra gli atleti più volte accostati alla WWE c’è Conor McGregor: l’ex campione UFC, in passato, è stato più volte avvicinato alla compagnia di Stamford ma il suo passaggio al wrestling non si è mai concretizzato. Addio definitivo alle speranze? Lo YouTuber Adam Apple ha incrociato McGregor a New York mentre il fighter era intento a firmare autografi all’uscita di un hotel. Conor sembrava agitato e quando gli è stato chiesto un parere su un suo ...Leggi su zonawrestling
