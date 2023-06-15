Roma, Cimitero del Verano: Goliardata macabra o rituali esoterici ...Formula 1 2023 RecensioneFARSIDERS - video gameplay di combattimentoWILD HEARTS Disponibile da oggi l'aggiornamento dei contenuti ...L’ESTATE ITALIANA SI ACCENDE CON IL NERF SUMMER TOUR Celly celebra il suo 25° anniversario con un nuovo logo Terzo DLC di WWE 2K23F1 23 al massimo grazie a NVIDIA DLSS e ReflexIL GCC POKÉMON LIVE E L’ESPANSIONE DIGITALE DI SCARLATTO E VIOLETTO - ...PowerOcean: soluzione domestica a batteria per un’indipendenza ...Ultime Blog

WWE | Conor McGregor evita le domande su un possibile approdo nel wrestling

WWE Conor

Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a zonawrestling©

WWE: Conor McGregor evita le domande su un possibile approdo nel wrestling (Di giovedì 15 giugno 2023) Con l’unione di WWE e UFC sotto le insegne di Endeavor, è lecito pensare che qualche atleta di MMA possa passare, prima o poi, al wrestling. D’altro canto, il passaggio dalle arti marziali miste al wrestling è già stato effettuato da wrestler del calibro di Matt Riddle, Ronda Rousey e Shayna Baszler. Tra gli atleti più volte accostati alla WWE c’è Conor McGregor: l’ex campione UFC, in passato, è stato più volte avvicinato alla compagnia di Stamford ma il suo passaggio al wrestling non si è mai concretizzato. Addio definitivo alle speranze? Lo YouTuber Adam Apple ha incrociato McGregor a New York mentre il fighter era intento a firmare autografi all’uscita di un hotel. Conor sembrava agitato e quando gli è stato chiesto un parere su un suo ...
