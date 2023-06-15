World Kidney Cancer Day: Ipsen lancia il video di sensibilizzazione “Non Freniamo la Conoscenza” (Di giovedì 15 giugno 2023) (15/06/2023) - La campagna video, realizzata in collaborazione con ANTURE, l'associazione nazionale di pazienti con tumore del rene. 15/06/2023 - Ipsen, azienda biofarmaceutica specializzata nella ricerca e sviluppo di soluzioni innovative in oncologia, neuroscienze e malattie rare, supporta il World Kidney Cancer Day, la giornata mondiale di sensibilizzazione sul tumore del rene istituita dall'International Kidney Cancer Coalition (IKCC), nel 2017 ( adesivi personalizzati, dépliant, roll up, espositori per fiere, forex, pannelli rigidi, carta da parati, flyer, striscioni personalizzati ) In occasione di questa ricorrenza, che quest'anno si celebra il 15 giugno, Ipsen in collaborazione con ANTURE, l'Associazione Nazionale di pazienti ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Advertising
CGTN: 'Desertification miracle': The northern border forest project that builds up China's ecological foundation... a rare large grassland lake in the world's desert and semi - desert area, where he checked out the ecological restoration efforts there. The lake, which many call the "natural kidney" of the Yellow ...
Exai Bio Presents New Multi - Cancer Early Detection Data at the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) 2023 Annual Meeting...multiple cancers while also maintaining the high specificity which is required for real - world ... stomach, pancreas, kidney, colorectal, breast, prostate, and bladder, thus representing the majority ...
CGTN: 'Desertification miracle': The northern border forest project that builds up China's ecological foundation... a rare large grassland lake in the world's desert and semi - desert area, where he checked out the ecological restoration efforts there. The lake, which many call the "natural kidney" of the Yellow ...
World Kidney Cancer Day: Ipsen lancia il video di sensibilizzazione ... Media Key
'Targeted & immunotherapy combination has demonstrated improved survival in RCC'Renal cell carcinoma (RCC) is generally resistant to traditional chemotherapy and radiation therapy. It is crucial that patients with advanced or metastatic kidney cancer receive systemic therapy that ...
Army Chief commends Guinness Record BreakersThe Guinness World Records that created history for the Sri Lanka Army Medical Corps (SLAMC) for removal of the world’s largest and heaviest kidney - Get the latest breaking news and top stories from ...
World KidneySegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : World Kidney