PowerOcean: soluzione domestica a batteria per un’indipendenza ...Attenzione - truffe estive in aumentoGRASSROOTS FESTIVAL 2023: 17 E 18 ARRIVANO I POKÉMON Proscenic: su Geekbuying tanti prodotti in sconto Cisco: il futuro delle riunioni è quiGTA Online: San Andreas Mercenaries ora disponibile Bethesda all’evento Xbox Games Showcase ExtendedDiablo Immortal con un aggiornamento ricco di mostri Silvio Berlusconi : la scomparsa e la maleducazione dei socialProblemi con Libero Mail e Virgilio : Assistenza in corso per ...Ultime Blog

SUNRATE enhances cross-border payment capabilities with Visa Direct

SUNRATE enhances

Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a liberoquotidiano©

zazoom
Commenta
SUNRATE enhances cross-border payment capabilities with Visa Direct (Di giovedì 15 giugno 2023) SINGAPORE, June 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/

SUNRATE, the intelligent global payment and treasury management platform announces its collaboration with Visa, a world leader in digital payments, to enable SUNRATE customers to send and receive funds Directly to eligible Visa debit and prepaid cards. At the start of this year, SUNRATE also launched its Visa virtual commercial card as part of its holistic online travel solution. In 2021, SUNRATE became a principal member of the Visa network. "Being a global FinTech company, SUNRATE and Visa share the same commitment to modernise money movement, by focusing on the security, competency and transparency of ...
Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Advertising

SUNRATE enhances cross - border payment capabilities with Visa Direct

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news - releases/sunrate - enhances - cross - border - payment - capabilities - with - visa - direct - 301836525.html

SUNRATE enhances cross - border payment capabilities with Visa Direct

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news - releases/sunrate - enhances - cross - border - payment - capabilities - with - visa - direct - 301836525.html

L'infortunio di Ricci meno grave del previsto – Padovanews  Padova News

SUNRATE enhances cross-border payments with Visa Direct

IBS Intelligence (IBSi) is the world’s only pure-play Financial Technology focused research, advisory, and fintech news analysis firm, with a 30-year track record and clients globally. We take pride ...

SUNRATE enhances cross-border payment capabilities with Visa Direct

SINGAPORE, June 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SUNRATE, the intelligent global payment and treasury management platform announces its collaboration with ...
Segui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : SUNRATE enhances
Video Search
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.
zazoom
Zazoom Social News -
Cerca Tag : SUNRATE enhances SUNRATE enhances cross border payment